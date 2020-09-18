1/1
Leona K. Hilbert
Leona K. (Unger) Hilbert Leona K. (Unger) Hilbert, 98, formerly of Reading, died peacefully on September 18, 2020, at Keystone Villa, Fleetwood. Her husband, Edward C. Hilbert of 67 years died on April 2, 2011. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late William C. and Sallie R. (Bohn) Unger. She was a 1940 graduate of Reading High School. Leona was employed in sales by Wanamaker’s for 10 years, retiring in 1962. Always interested in fashion, she enjoyed helping women find their own personal style. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Her family all agree that there was never a more devoted mom, gramma and GG. She will be greatly missed by her loving family. Leona is survived by two daughters, Carole L. Brodman, Reading and Nan L., wife of Larry L. Forrer all of Reading as well as six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be private. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
