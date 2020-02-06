Home

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
610-987-6231
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
423 Main Street
Oley, PA 19547
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
Spies-Zion Cemetery,
Alsace Township, PA
View Map
Leona R. (Folk) Hilbert


1926 - 2020
Leona R. (Folk) Hilbert Obituary
Leona R. (Folk) Hilbert, 93, formerly of Rockland Township, died February 5, 2020 at Lutheran Home at Topton, Longswamp Township. She was the widow of Earl J. Hilbert, who died in 1988. Born, May 7, 1926, in Alsace Township, she was a daughter of the late Elam H. and Sallie M. (Miller) Folk. Leona was employed as a supervisor with Benham Knitwear, Kutztown for 35 years, retiring in 1982. Surviving are her three nephews, Theodore E. Folk of Alsace Township; Robert E., husband of Deneen Folk of Fleetwood and Elam D. Folk of Alsace Township; and her two nieces, Bonnie L. Horning of Douglassville and Catherine S. Steffe of Alsace Township. There are also five great nieces and nephews and four great-great nieces and nephews surviving. Leona was preceded in death by her sister, Emma Mae Folk; her brother, James R. Folk, Sr.; and her nephew, James R. Folk, Jr. Services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 12 noon- 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
