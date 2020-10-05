1/1
Leona R. Wagonseller
Leona R. “Lee” Wagonseller Leona R. “Lee” Wagonseller, 96, of Centre Twp., passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Raymond R. Wagonseller, died April 3, 1999. Born in Shenandoah, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Pauza) Dombrosky. Leona and her husband owned and operated the Fairview Hotel from January 1967 to September 1978, and later Wagonseller’s Kountry Inn, Centre Twp, retiring in February 2003. Before owning the restaurants, she worked booking shows for her husband in the ‘40s and ‘50s. Leona was a member of Zion’s Church. She was also a member of Frieden’s Church Grief Support, Bible Study at Zion’s, Shoemakersville Senior Citizens, and People over 50 Group at Good Shepherd UCC. She had spent 2 years working for Westinghouse, Philadelphia building electronics in the WWII era circa 1941-1943. She is survived by a son: Kevin L. Wagonseller, husband of Lisa, Bern Twp., and a granddaughter: Bryn. She is predeceased by son: Bryan R. Wagonseller, died October 2011; and three sisters: Alberta Kendall, Valerie Dombrosky, and Almina Doling. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Buril will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. Memorial Contributions may be sent to: Zion’s Church for the Action Group, 770 Zion’s Church Road, Hamburg, PA 19526 Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
