Leonard B. Sutter, 77, of Exeter, passed away on February 7, 2020 at the Lutheran Home of Topton. Born in Exeter, he was the son of the late William and Anna (Hinnershitz) Sutter. Leonard was the husband of Sharon R. (Yeager) Sutter, with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. Leonard served his country in the United States Navy, repairing jet engines on the USS Ranger. He was a brilliant mechanic and a highly skilled, self-taught machinist who was well respected for his machining skills and building race car engines. He most recently worked as an auto mechanic for the City of Reading and then plowed snow for Penndot in his retirement. In addition to his love of racing and mechanics, he enjoyed music, playing the saxophone and teaching himself to play many instruments including the flute, clarinet and piano. Leonard always went out of his way to help others and enjoyed sharing his old-school knowledge and skills with the next generation. His friends and family will always remember him as a prankster extraordinaire and for his devilish sense of humor. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Sharon, Leonard is survived by his children; Penny (Sutter) Himmelberger, wife of David, of Bernville, Carsa (Sutter) Kruppenbach, wife of Obie, of Exeter, Amy (Sutter) Thompson, wife of Jamie, of Leesport, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Leonard is preceded in death by his siblings Kenneth Sutter and Juanita (Sutter) Lorah. Memorial Service will be held in Zion Spies Lutheran Church, 310 Spies Church Road, Reading, PA 19606, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 am. Pastor Rebecca Knox will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Spies Zion Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Zion Spies Lutheran Church from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020