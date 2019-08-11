Home

Leonard Burge Obituary

Leonard Hill Burge passed away on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at Berks Heim.

Leonard was the husband of the late Jeanette M. (Burns), who passed away in October of 2018. Leonard was 93 years old. He was born in Americus, Georgia, to the late

Stephenson B. and Leola (Griffin) Burge.

He served in the Navy from 1944 to 1969 on the USS

Annapolis (AGMR-1) during World War II and Korean War. Leonard was a member of St. Joseph's Hill Evangelical

Lutheran Church of Boyertown, Pa.

He was survived by his brother, J. R. Burge and his wife, Annie Mae, from Panama City, Fla.; as well as his sister, Tommie Landrum, from Chiefland, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 15th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. All are invited to attend the

committal service at Hill Church Cemetery in Pike Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St.

Joseph's Hill Evangelical Lutheran Church, 244 Koch Road, Boyertown, PA 19512.

Online condolences can be made at WWW. LWOTTFUNERALHOME.COM.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
