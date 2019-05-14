Leonard F. Christ, 93, formerly of

Leesport, a resident at Country Meadows, Wyomissing, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, in his residence.

He was the husband of the late Mae E. Christ, who died December 25, 2006.

Born in Leesport, he was the son of the late Charles and Grace (Shade) Christ. He was a member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, Leesport. He graduated from Ontelaunee Vocational School in 1943. Leonard was a U.S. Navy veteran during World War II. He worked for about 30 years as a lathe operator at Carpenter Technology, Reading, retiring during the 1980s. He was an avid fan of Major League Baseball, particularly the Philadelphia Phillies.

Leonard is survived by two sons, Randolph L. Christ,

husband of Corolyn, Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Kevin L. Christ, husband of Deborah, Bern Twp.; two daughters, Sandra L. (Christ) Hoodak, wife of Gordon, Sinking Spring, and Candace L. (Christ) Mack, Spring Twp. He is also

survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity, 102 Apple St., Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., in the church.

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements.




