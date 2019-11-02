|
Leonard J. “Sarge” DeLong, 94, formerly of Robeson Township passed away October 30, 2019 in the skilled care unit of the Highlands at Wyomissing. He was the husband of the late Emogene (Latham) DeLong who passed away October 30, 1997. Born in Somerville, Mass., he was a son of the late Clarence D. and Grace L. (Linohan) DeLong. He was the co-owner of Spring Service Station, Reading for 18 years, retiring in 1988. Sarge served his county for 23 ½ years in the United States Marine Corps. He served during WW II, Korea and twice during Vietnam. He earned 3 bronze stars during WW II, as well as taking part in the amphibious landings at Okinawa Gunto, Saipan and Tinian. During Korea, he participated in the amphibious landing at Inchon and the Battle at Chosin Reservoir. He retired as a Staff Sergeant from the Marine Corps in February 1970. Leonard was a member of Reading Lodge No. 549 F&AM, Rajah Shrine, Past Commander of Rajah Shrine Legion of Honor, Past Commander MASA Legion of Honor, American Legion Post 0537, Morgantown, Sleepy Hollow A. C. and was a Life member of Adamstown Post 8795 and the former East Ends. He is survived by his children – Linda Kibler, Newark, Ohio, Patricia Lynn Daugherty, Camas, Washington, Charles Johnson, Birdsboro, Dennis McAfee, Reading, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter – Deborah Lynn Duston and his siblings – Douglas F. DeLong and Doris Brodsky. Relatives and friends to call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 1 E. Lancaster Ave., Shillington from 12 Noon – 1:00 PM followed by his masonic service conducted by Reading Lodge No. 549 F&AM. Interment with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Marine Corps at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville at 3:00 PM. Please make donations, in Leonard’s honor to , c/o Rajah Shrine. P.O. Box 40, Blandon, PA 19510. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10, 2019