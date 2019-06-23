Leonard L. Gehret Jr., 86, formerly of Reading, went to be with the Lord on Friday the 14th of June, 2019, in Scottsdale

Osborne Memorial Hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife, Joan (Reichert) Gehret, of 65 years. Born in

Morgantown he is the son of the late Leonard Gehret.

Lenny served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Before he retired he was a truck mechanic for Malco, Penske and Rollins. He was able to fix and build anything in the home or on vehicles. Lenny was a quiet man who loved his family and cats. He enjoyed vacations at the beach, swimming, camping, racing and watching baseball.

Lenny is survived by his children: Cecily Carlance and spouse, Don Gutshall; Kim Reeser, wife of Randall Reeser; Pam Robitzer; David Gehret, husband of Avelina Gehret; and Jennifer Gehret; his grandchildren: Tanya Lancer,

Jason Vize, Wesley Moyer, Christopher Vize, Dustin Trumbore, Jeremy Gehret, Coty Gehret, Sarah Robitzer and Maxwell Gehret; great-grandchildren: Tyler Speece, Kiley Vize, Lane Lancer, Dane Thacker-Smith, Christian Moyer, Jasynda Vize, Madison Trumbore, Abigail Trumbore, Aidrick Vize, Alethea Vize and Lillyana Moyer.

Lenny was preceded in death by his brother, Wilson D. Putt.

Lenny is survived by his sister, Dolores Krott and her family.

Services for Lenny will be private at the convenience of the family.

At the request of the family, please make a charitable contribution in Lenny's memory to a diabetes charity.



