Leonard D. "Lenny" Huey, 78, of

Muhlenberg Township, died Easter Sunday in his residence.

He was the husband of June A. (Deeds) Huey. They shared a loving marriage of fifty-four years.

Born in West Reading on December 6, 1940, he was the son of the late Samuel and Sarah (Kaucher) Huey.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Scott A. and Brian D. Huey, of Muhlenberg Township; and a daughter, Sherry L., wife of David Kulaga of Blandon.

Two grandchildren, Aaron J. and Connor D. Kulaga.

A brother, Robert Huey, resides in Laureldale.

Leonard was predeceased by sisters: Evelyn Strause, Esther Keller, Ruth Harner; brothers, Lawrence and Leon Huey.

Mr. Huey was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, Laureldale. He was a member of the Temple Fire Company as a firefighter for thirty-plus years. He was a member of the Kutztown Gun Club.

Lenny enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren , the outdoors and hunting.

He retired in 2009 with thirty-two years of service, last working as a shape fitter/packer by Glen-Gery Brick Plant, Shoemakersville. He also had been employed fourteen years by Bartlett Tree Experts.

Funeral services from the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple, on Thursday at noon with Reverend Drew Neidig officiating. Interment in Berks County Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends on Thursday, 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



