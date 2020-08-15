Leonard J. Fritz, 79, of Hamburg, passed away Tuesday, August 11, at Mifflin Center, Cumru Twp. Leonard was born in Reading on September 7, 1940, a son of the late Helen (Oponski) and Joseph Fritz and was the widower of Marjorie K. Fritz. He retired form the U.S. Navy as a Machinist Mate E6 from 1960 to 1979 and was also employed as a custodian for the Reading School District retiring in 1983. He was a member of VFW Post 6150, Sinking Spring, American Legion Ray A. Master Post 217, Topton and the Fleet Reserve Association, Allentown Branch. Leonard is also survived by three daughters; Shirleyann, widow of Donald Lutz, of Pennside; Joyce, wife of Steve Ahrens, of Reading; Jennifer Fritz, of Las Vegas and son, Michael Yohn, husband of Jean, Yohn, of Reinholds. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, John Fritz. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
.