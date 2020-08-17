Leonard Walter “Lindy” Radwanski Leonard Walter “Lindy” Radwanski, 93, passed away in his Shillington residence on Saturday, August 15, 2020. His wife, Geraldine A. (Hummel) Radwanski, passed away on November 8, 2016. They were married on May 15, 1954. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Walter and Philomena (Ziajka) Radwanski. Leonard served his country in the US Army during WWII serving in the European Theatre. He was a corporate executive and co-owner of E.R. Stuebner, Inc., Reading from 1951 until his retirement in 1990. Leonard enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, farming, horses, the outdoors, sports, and most importantly he loved his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s events. He is survived by his children: Ross L., husband of Christine Radwanski and their children: Justin, Ryan (deceased), and Josh; Patty Radwanski (deceased); Peter D., husband of Connie Radwanski, Bluffton, SC and their children, Gentry Radwanski and Adrienne Worley; David R., husband of Maria Radwanski, Sinking Spring and their children, Alexandria Magill and Diana Perkins; James P., husband of Deborah Radwanski and their children, Aizlynn and Jamesson; and Vicky A., widow of Timothy Reiver, Wernersville and their children: Zachary, Alexander, and Olivia. There are also ten great-grandchildren: Jonathan, Nathan, Eliana, Avery, Addison, Parker, Reese, Aubrey, EllieMae, and Paxton; and one expectant great-grandchild. Leonard was predeceased by his brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Stella Radwanski. A prayer service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00 am at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Reading. A viewing will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 to 10:00 am at the funeral home. The family requests that everyone in attendance follow all Covid-19 protocols to include wearing a mask, socially distance from each other, and avoid physical contact. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
). Condolences and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.