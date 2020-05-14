Leora Lynn Guldin
1955 - 2020
Leora Lynn (Shelton) Guldin, 64, of Spring Township, went to be with the Lord on May 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital with family by her side. She was the loving wife of Michael P. Guldin for 22 years. Born on August 8, 1955 in Reading, she was the daughter of Charles Wurst, Reading and the late Betty Jean (Long) Wurst. She was a faithful member of Community Evangelical Church, Sinking Spring. Leora was a strong woman who always spoke her mind. She was a kind and compassionate woman with a heart of gold. She had a passion for reading the bible. Leora was talented and creative including her green thumb with gardening and landscaping as well as cooking and arts and crafts. She loved to crochet afghans to give as gifts for Christmas. She always lived and appreciated each day to the fullest. Leora adored her dogs and parrot and treated them like her children. She lived a selfless life and touched the hearts of each and every person she met. She will be missed dearly; the world was a better place because she was in it. Now she is an angel keeping watch over her family and friends. In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by three sons: Shawn D. Avans, Timothy W. Avans, both of Womelsdorf and Matthew R. Guldin, Harrisonburg, VA; her brother, David (Susan) Wurst, Wernersville; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by four wonderful friends, Anita Tait-Weidenhammer, Reinholds, Sandra Paton, Reading, Cheryl Long, Exeter and Brenda Heckman, Schuylkill Haven. Services will be Sunday, May 17, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Burial will be private. Friends may call Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
