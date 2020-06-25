LeRoy Andre Long LeRoy Andre Long, 70, of Exeter Township passed away Friday, June 19th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. LeRoy was born in Reading, PA on February 23, 1950, a son of the late Louise (Perpetua) and Edward Long. He graduated from Reading High School, class of 1968 and entered the US Marine Corps, serving for 3 years during the Vietnam Era. After the service he worked as a machinist and environmental coordinator at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville Florida. LeRoy is survived by a daughter, Amy Fletcher, of Jacksonville, FL. and her children, Corey, Carson, Cael Fletcher and Blake Adler Also his Fiance’ Georgine (Tina) Lauro and her family, Daughter Deborah, wife of John Descaro and her children Joshua and Casey Descaro A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday July 18th at John P. Feeney Funeral Home at 5 PM. A gathering of friends and relatives will be held in our garden from 4 - 5 PM Military Honors promptly at 5 PM. Inerment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be at a time selected by the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, 625 N 4th street at Centre Avenue Reading PA 19601 610-372-4160. Obituary, Webcast of his services and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.