LeRoy Boyer

LeRoy L. Boyer, 87, of Manheim Township, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Reinholds, he was the son of the late LeRoy and Alice (Palm) Boyer. LeRoy was the husband of the late Mary Alice (Lewis) Boyer, who passed in 2007. LeRoy graduated from Mount Penn High School in Reading, and over the years attended several technical institutes and Penn State University, attaining various degrees in electronic instrumentation and control and electrical engineering technology. He honorably served his country with the US Army, serving in Korea. Prior to retirement in 1997, LeRoy worked for Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster as a Principal Engineer. LeRoy and his wife were charter members of the Pagoda Rambler Camping Club in Reading. He also enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. LeRoy is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Shurer, of Forrest Hill, MD, Mandy Enterline and her husband Dennis of Mountville, and Mary Beth Wojciechowski and her husband Michael of Ephrata. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Amy, Brian, Sarah, Kyle and Bethany; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha Ginder; brother, Leon Boyer and his wife Bonnie; sister-in-law, Lorraine Boyer; and his companion Joan Burnish. He was preceded in death by his brother George Boyer. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. LeRoy’s final resting place will be in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Manheim Township Lions Club. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com