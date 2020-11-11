LeRoy David Schaeffer LeRoy David Schaeffer, 77, passed into the arms of our Lord on November 11, 2020 in his Oley Township residence. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Aprile Lee (Schlaybach) Schaeffer on April 29, 2017. Born, January 7, 1943, in Reading, he was a son of the late Robert J. and Rose J. (Galt) Schaeffer. LeRoy was a graduate of Kissling High School, Hazleton. He was the owner and operator of L.D. Schaeffer HVAC for over 20 years. LeRoy and his wife ran Schaeffer’s Notary out of their home, from 1991 until present. He also served as constable for Oley Township, working for Judge Wagonseller for 30 years. Surviving are his three daughters: Rhonda L. (Schaeffer), wife of William M. Farrier of Ruscombmanor Township; Rebecca L. (Schaeffer), wife of Dean A. Willman of Alsace Township; and Tracy A. (Schaeffer), wife of David S. Vetter of Pittsburgh. Other survivors include his six grandchildren: Brandon M. Willman; Seth A. Farrier, husband of Jodi L.; Dylan M. Farrier, husband of Samantha D.; Briahna S. Willman; Derrick M. Vetter; and Lance D. Vetter; and a great granddaughter, Rosalind A. Farrier. In addition, he is survived by two sisters, Rosalie Schaeffer and Carolyn Schartlmueller. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. LeRoy was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Schaeffer and William Schaeffer. A Prayer Service will be held Saturday, November 14th at 10:30 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 423 Main Street, Oley. A viewing will be held from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
