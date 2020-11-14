Leroy Steve Davis, 65, of Reading, went home to the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of 29 years of C. Rachell (Young) Davis. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Claudius Stevenson and Ethel Inez (Davis) Prince. Leroy graduated from Reading High School, class of 1974. He retired in 1993 from the Reading Tube Company. Leroy was a kind, quiet man, except for when he was behind a drum set or keyboard praising the Lord. Leroy also served in the church bookstore of the Spring Valley Church of God, where he was a member for over 25 years. Predeceased by his son Leroi S. Davis and daughter Le’Shannon Davis, Leroy’s memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Rachell, his son Shayne Denarius Davis, his step daughters Deidre G. Hill and Desire H. Greene-Luckett, his granddaughter Joharai Shayna Davis, his step grandsons Carter Hill and Christian Luckett, his ten brothers and sisters, his best friends Stephen and Marvin, his brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, and their families. Homegoing services for Leroy will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 10:00 AM at the Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old Pricetown Rd, Temple, PA, with Pastor Stephen Hinson as officiant. Committal will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. Viewing from 9:00 AM until the start of services. The Davis family will arrive at the church at 9:30 AM. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Condolences, tributes, and fond memories may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.