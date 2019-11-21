Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Hartman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy J. Hartman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leroy J. Hartman Obituary
Leroy J. Hartman, 91, of Spring Township, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Mifflin Court. He was the husband of the late Frances H. (Moyer) Hartman, who passed away April 7, 1995. Leroy, a son of the late David and Stella (Wolf) Hartman, was born in Reinholds. He is survived by his daughter, Judith A., wife of David H. Feick, Mohnton; and two grandchildren, Sherry Feick-Chandler, wife of Charles Chandler Jr., Pasadena, Calif., and Brad Feick, husband of Stacy, Mohnton. He was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, and 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Mifflin Court, Griswold Home Care, and Caring Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave., Reading, PA 19609. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leroy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -