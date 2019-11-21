|
Leroy J. Hartman, 91, of Spring Township, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Mifflin Court. He was the husband of the late Frances H. (Moyer) Hartman, who passed away April 7, 1995. Leroy, a son of the late David and Stella (Wolf) Hartman, was born in Reinholds. He is survived by his daughter, Judith A., wife of David H. Feick, Mohnton; and two grandchildren, Sherry Feick-Chandler, wife of Charles Chandler Jr., Pasadena, Calif., and Brad Feick, husband of Stacy, Mohnton. He was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, and 10:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Mifflin Court, Griswold Home Care, and Caring Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Lawn United Methodist Church, 15 Woodside Ave., Reading, PA 19609. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019