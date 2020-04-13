|
|
LeRoy K. Smith, 93, formerly of Kutztown, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Topton Lutheran Home in Topton, PA. He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor (Moyer) Smith. Born in Greenwich Township, he was the son of the late Roy A. Smith and Verna C. (Grim) Smith. He worked for Eastern Lime Corp. for over 40 years retiring in 1992. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kutztown, and a Marine Corps veteran who served from 1945-1947. Survivors include a daughter Pamela R., wife of Gary S. Schade, Cleveland, TN. and son Kenneth R., husband of Cindy L. (Leslie) Smith. There are five grandchildren, Laurie Schade, Derek Schade, Austin Smith, Erin Smith, Kendra Smith and four great grandchildren, Ahja Schade, Nygel Gladney, Madelynn Schade and Sadie Schade. Funeral services will be held for immediate family members only at Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, due to virus pandemic self distancing protocol. Interment in Hope Cemetery, Kutztown. The family requests Memorials be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 201 East Main Street, Kutztown, PA 19530. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020