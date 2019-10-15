|
Leroy “Roy” C. Martz, Jr. Leroy “Roy” C. Martz, Jr., 78, of Cumru Township passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Penn State Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center. He was born in Hackensack, NJ on June 12, 1941 to the late Leroy C. Martz Sr. and Marjorie V. (Stauffer) Martz. Leroy was a proud U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany, France and several other countries. He was employed as a quality assurance inspector at Graco Corporation, retiring in 2000. “Roy” was the beloved companion of Marilyn “ Jean” Miller for 35 years. They made many beautiful memories, including numerous trips to Montreal and Quebec where they formed lifelong friendships. “Roy” was a witty, friendly guy who made friends everywhere he went and never said a bad word to say about anyone. He was an avid reader and was particularly fond of espionage thrillers. Roy was a diehard fan of the Philadelphia Flyers and Eagles. Family was the center of Roy’s life, and his love of hockey was passed along to his three sons. They played side by side on many teams. In addition to Jean, his loving companion, Roy is survived by three sons; Dennis Martz and his wife Leah, of Reading; John Martz and is wife Amy, of Reading; Derek Martz and his wife Debbie, of Shillington; step-son Jeffrey Yoder and his wife Alicia, of Honey Brook; step-daughter Cynthia Paul of Reading; two brothers; William Martz and his wife Pat of Manchester N.H and Dennis Martz and his wife Kathy of Charleston W.V. He is also survived by his uncle, Bruce Stauffer, of Rockville, MD who was like a second father to Roy. Roy also leaves eleven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a host of cousins to cherish his memory. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11am on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. Family and friends will gather before the service in the funeral home on Friday at 10am. Leroy will be inurned in Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Roy’s” memory may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123 US, https://donate3.cancer.org/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Martz family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019