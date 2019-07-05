LeRoy E. Mumma, 82, of Denver, Pa., died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Survived by wife, Ruth (Weaver) Mumma; daughter, Joyce Kuhn; two daughters-by-marriage, Donna Trusty and Dawn Smith; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

LeRoy was born in Ephrata, Pa., retired from the

Bollman Hat Company, operated antique stands for many years and was an avid performing and touring bluegrass

fiddle player.

LeRoy was preceded in death by a son, Russell; parents, Reuben and Ella; and four brothers.

Visitation: 10-11 a.m.; services, 11:00 a.m., Tues., July 9, at Peace United Church of Christ, 37 East Swartzville Rd., Denver, PA 17517. Interment at Bergstrasse Lutheran

Cemetery, Ephrata, Pa.

To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.



