Leroy R. “Skeet” Noecker, 85 of Muhlenberg Township passed away on Friday, May 15th at home. He was born the son of Ralph and Cora (Guistwhite) Banks and became the adopted son of Irvin and Myrtle (Banks) Noecker in 1941. He is survived by his wife, Marsha (Wolfgang) Noecker, to who he was married for 63 years. He served in the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1957 earning the rank of Sergeant. He worked in the family business, Wolfgang’s Furniture, for 4 years before working for the Polymer Corporation in the coating powder division which later became Morton Powders. He retired after 39 years as the group leader of color technology. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Joanna Banks of Muhlenberg Township, Douglas husband of Maria ( Manolakelli) Noecker of Mohnton; A grandson, Mark Noecker and his girlfriend Rhiannon Giberson of Exeter, Granddaughters, Stacy (Noecker) wife of Randy Grebe of Birdsboro, Alexandra (Valori) wife of Ryan Loeb of Blandon, Elizabeth (Valori) wife of James McGonigal of Lancaster and 6 great grandchildren, Hannah, Reece, and Claire Loeb, Madeline and Brayden Grebe, and Stella McGonigal; His siblings, Nolan Noecker, husband of Barbara of Wyomissing and Myrtle (Banks) Gift of Barto He is also survived by his extended family of sisters and brothers from his father’s second marriage. They include Patricia Conklin of Virginia, Karen Atwood of North Carolina, Bonita Stapleton of Georgia, Collett Banks of Florida, Theresa Lamb of Florida, Shari Lynn Banks of Florida, Gary Banks of Florida and Stewart Banks of Florida. Skeet was a loving husband and father, always taking care of his family. He enjoyed camping adventures when his children were younger and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. he always greeted everyone with a smile, a heartfelt hug and a firm handshake. Skeet was a talented woodworker, often incorporating hidden compartments into his beautiful creations. More recently he enjoyed meeting up with his friends at the local restaurants. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family who knew him. A graveside service will be held, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Alsace Cemetery, Reading. Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.