|
|
Leroy F. Price, 102, of Hamburg, died December 26, 2019, in the Laurel Center, Tilden Township. His wife, Ethel M. (Budden) Price, died July 11, 2002. He was born in Hamburg and was the son of the late Paul F. and Minnie M. (Smith) Price. Leroy was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church since 1956 and was employed there as a custodian for 10 years, retiring in 1990. He worked at the former Burkey Underwear Mill from 1933 to 1966 and the former Globe Underwear Mill from 1966 to 1980 as a sewing machine repairman. Leroy was a member of the Union Fire Company # 1 and its beneficial. He is survived by two sons, Terry P., husband of Loretta Price, Shillington; and Donald D. Price, Hamburg; and a daughter, Brenda K. Henrich, wife of Daryll, Shoemakersville. Four grandsons: Timothy and Daryll Henrich Jr. and Brandon and Darren Price; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, William D. Price, Hershey, also survive him. Leroy was predeceased by two brothers, David and Luke Price. Funeral services were held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., from Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg. Burial was in St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020