LeRoy R. Rhodes LeRoy R. Rhodes, 91, of Topton, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at Topton, Longswamp Township. He was the widower of Corine (Keiser) Rhodes, who died in 1974. Born in Springfield, Delaware County, he was a son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Fields) Rhodes. LeRoy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton. He honorably and faithfully served our country as a veteran of both the United States Navy and Army with service during the Korean War. LeRoy was employed as a Supervisor in the Nickel Plating Department of Caloric Corporation at its former Topton Plant until his retirement. LeRoy is survived by two daughters: Lori L. (Rhodes), wife of Lynn A. Hertzog, Fleetwood; and Pamela A. (Rhodes), wife of Larry L. Hafer, Fleetwood; there is also a son, Rob R., husband of Robin D. (Webb) Rhodes, Kutztown. There are five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Other survivors include sisters: Ethel I. (Rhodes) Croll, Topton; Shirley J. (Rhodes) Wolfe, Kutztown; Janet F. (Rhodes) Burdan, Laureldale; and Barbara A. (Rhodes) Miller, Kutztown; brother: Dennis L. Rhodes, Orwigsburg. He was predeceased by siblings: Betty M. Rhodes, Ruth E. (Rhodes) McCarty, Ella E. (Rhodes) Auciello, Helen (Rhodes) Bailey, and Lester R. Rhodes. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment with Military Honors will be held in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. There is no public viewing. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019