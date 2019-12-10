Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Rhodes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Rhodes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy Rhodes Obituary
LeRoy R. Rhodes LeRoy R. Rhodes, 91, of Topton, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, in The Lutheran Home at Topton, Longswamp Township. He was the widower of Corine (Keiser) Rhodes, who died in 1974. Born in Springfield, Delaware County, he was a son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Fields) Rhodes. LeRoy was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton. He honorably and faithfully served our country as a veteran of both the United States Navy and Army with service during the Korean War. LeRoy was employed as a Supervisor in the Nickel Plating Department of Caloric Corporation at its former Topton Plant until his retirement. LeRoy is survived by two daughters: Lori L. (Rhodes), wife of Lynn A. Hertzog, Fleetwood; and Pamela A. (Rhodes), wife of Larry L. Hafer, Fleetwood; there is also a son, Rob R., husband of Robin D. (Webb) Rhodes, Kutztown. There are five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Other survivors include sisters: Ethel I. (Rhodes) Croll, Topton; Shirley J. (Rhodes) Wolfe, Kutztown; Janet F. (Rhodes) Burdan, Laureldale; and Barbara A. (Rhodes) Miller, Kutztown; brother: Dennis L. Rhodes, Orwigsburg. He was predeceased by siblings: Betty M. Rhodes, Ruth E. (Rhodes) McCarty, Ella E. (Rhodes) Auciello, Helen (Rhodes) Bailey, and Lester R. Rhodes. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment with Military Honors will be held in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. There is no public viewing. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeRoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ludwick Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -