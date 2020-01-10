|
|
Leroy P. Zeller, 66, of Bernville, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Crystal (Miller) Zeller, with whom he would have shared 46 years of marriage on March 30. Leroy, a son of the late Leroy M. and Mildred A. (Thietaweicter) Zeller, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Angie J. Zeller-Buckwalter, wife of Rory S., East Petersburg; a brother, David Zeller, husband of Marlene, Frystown; and a granddaughter, Kirsten P. Buckwalter. He was employed for 40 years for the former AWI, now C&S Logistics, having last worked on Nov. 22. He previously worked building silos for Weaver Star Silo. A celebration of life service will be held from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at Midway Diner, 41 Diner Dr., Bethel. Burial will be private. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.
