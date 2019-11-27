Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Rydell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie K. (Thopmas) Rydell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie K. (Thopmas) Rydell Obituary
Leslie Krom (Thomas) Rydell, 72, passed quietly into the presence of her Savior on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home in Denver, Pa. Leslie was born on April 18, 1947, in Ossining, N.Y., to Daniel and Eleanor Thomas. She graduated from Husson College, Bangor, Maine, in 1968, with a degree in education. Leslie was a “go-er” and avid shopper. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and she will be dearly missed. Leslie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald Rydell; children: Erik Rydell, of Coatesville, Pa., Ellen Altermatt (Bill), of Northfield, Minn., and Christopher Rydell (Megan), of Simpsonville, S.C.; brothers, Nelson Thomas (Elizabeth), of Camden, Del., and Daniel Thomas (Anne Marie), of Westtown, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Owen Altermatt and Alexander Altermatt, of Northfield, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services are pending at this time. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -