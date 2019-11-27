|
Leslie Krom (Thomas) Rydell, 72, passed quietly into the presence of her Savior on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at her home in Denver, Pa. Leslie was born on April 18, 1947, in Ossining, N.Y., to Daniel and Eleanor Thomas. She graduated from Husson College, Bangor, Maine, in 1968, with a degree in education. Leslie was a “go-er” and avid shopper. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and she will be dearly missed. Leslie is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald Rydell; children: Erik Rydell, of Coatesville, Pa., Ellen Altermatt (Bill), of Northfield, Minn., and Christopher Rydell (Megan), of Simpsonville, S.C.; brothers, Nelson Thomas (Elizabeth), of Camden, Del., and Daniel Thomas (Anne Marie), of Westtown, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Owen Altermatt and Alexander Altermatt, of Northfield, Minn. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services are pending at this time. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019