Leslie William Kurtz, 79, of Blandon, passed away on May 31st in the Reading Hospital.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Elmer Syleveston and Verna (Schantvenback) Syleveston.

He is predeceased by a brother, Melvin Kurtz. Surviving is one brother, Bary Elmer Kurtz, Shillington, Pa.; nieces and nephews.

MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Lower Alsace Twp., Reading has charge.