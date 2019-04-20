Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Livingood Brown.

Leslie Livingood Brown passed away at her home in Albuquerque, N.M., on July 22, 2018.

Her cremains will be buried at the Zion Lutheran and Reformed Church Cemetery in Womelsdorf, Pa., on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.

Ms. Brown, born in Womelsdorf, Pa., in 1922, was

predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Anna Mauser Livingood Brown; and her brother, Fenwick Brown.

Leslie graduated in 1942 from the Lankenau School for Girls in Philadelphia, and proudly served her country with the Army WACS in Egypt during WWII. Her higher

education included New York University, University of Missouri at Columbia and a master's from Middlebury

College. After a career that included copy-editing at Time Magazine and teaching at St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, Va., Leslie retired to Albuquerque, N.M.

She is survived by a half-sister, Anna Williams; a niece, Karen Ellis; a nephew, Jeffry Brown; as well grand-nieces and nephews, cousins, and an eclectic collection of friends.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Women in Military Service for America Memorial (www.womensmemorial.org).

