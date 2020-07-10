Artist and educator Leslie (Joel) Loeper; age 61 and a 30-year resident of Cape Coral, passed away from brain cancer on April 12,.2020. Born in Schuylkill Haven, PA, after graduating from the local high school, he enlisted into the Navy and then lived in Florida. His brothers Bob Loeper, Jeff Warner and Dr. John Chris Warner and sisters Patti Holl, and Carol Biggers survive him. Joel enlisted in the Navy, “under the old GI Bill”; served for 5 years. His rank was 2ndClass Petty Officer, Ocean System Tech. His expertise was as a plotter of Ocean Russian Active Submarines during the “Cold War Era”. Among his proud achievements was setting up a “top secret” briefing for the Secretary of Defense, Kasper Weinberger, concerning: Real Time Soviet Locations. Joel’s tour included: Grand Turk Islands and Haverford, South West Wales. After an auspicious military tour of duty, Joel attended and received a B.A. from USF Tampa, Florida. He began painting in the mid 1980s. About 30 years ago, Joel purchased “Peter’s Wholesale Optical” from his Father and then settled in Cape Coral. He taught Painting, Sculpture and Ceramics for approximately 20 years at Riverside Community Center, Fort Myers, Florida. His students will recall hearing the Beatles on his CD player. As an artist and naturalist, his paintings and sculptures conveyed messages about endangered wildlife, and these sometimes held a twist of humor. His artistic accomplishments ranged from inclusion in S.W. Florida Historical and Bradenton Museums, five archives, exhibits at for Acts and the Alliance for the Arts and Cape Coral Art Studio. An exhaustive schedule of exhibitions and selling of art at fairs and festivals was fueled by his pleasure in knowing his efforts were enjoyed in the U.S.A., the Caribbean and the U.K. Joel’s body of art can be e-viewed on: wildlifepottery.com
Although un-affiliated with any religious organization, Joel felt spiritual. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Arts for Acts Gallery, 2265 1stStreet Fort Myers, Florida; www.artsforactgallery.com
earmarked for Women’s Abuse Shelters. Some of Joel’s artwork is on display at this gallery. Joel also expressed the VA deserves accolade because he was “treated extremely well” by this organization. Joel was cremated at the Coral Ridge Funeral Home in Cape Coral, FL and a celebration of his life will be held there on Friday July 17th. His final resting place will be the Sarasota National Cemetery with a Navy Honors Ceremony and US flag transfer to the family and plaque placed in his name.