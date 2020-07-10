Every Thursday and Friday night there would be an art class hosted by Joel at Riverside. I would not miss a class no matter what. I started in 2002 up through 2012, apprx.



Joel always said that I was unteachable, and I was. And I always followed my own instincts when clay sculpturing and oil painting.



I last saw Joel at the Cape Coral Art League on Cultural Parkway, earlier this year. Soon after, his health began to fail.



He gave the organization his clay kiln and had just started to teach his clay class.



Joel was a close friend to me and we talked about many things. I miss him.



Bill Whitcomb

w whitcomb