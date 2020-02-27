|
Leslie M. Ream, age 73, a longtime resident of Kutztown, passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Whitehall Manor in Allentown from complications of Alzheimer’s. Born December 27, 1946, in Williamsport, PA, she was raised in Daytona Beach, Florida until her final two years of high school when the family returned to Kutztown, PA. Leslie graduated from Kutztown High School in 1964. She continued her education at Kutztown University and in 1985- 1986, Leslie was elected to Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges in recognition of outstanding merit and accomplishments as a student. Her next journey was to the University of Maryland to receive her Masters in Library Science and started her librarian career at Arthur Anderson in D.C. While living in a transitional neighborhood in D.C. she started a neighbor Watch to drive the drug dealers out of her neighborhood. Eventually, Les returned to Kutztown and became a librarian at Wilson School District for elementary children until her retirement. Leslie had a farmette outside of Kutztown where she lived out her passion for animals and gardening. She raised sheep, goats, and lots of cats all of whom she loved dearly. She still had room to love gardening, and especially trees. We spent copious amounts of time either buying or planting them on her property. Leslie was a gentle spirit who would help anyone with anything, and you were left to wonder where she was going to find the time. Predeceased by her mother Kitty, brother Thomas, of Arizona, she leaves behind two sisters, Juanita Bronstein of Allentown and Pamela Baum, of Kempton, several nieces and nephews and good friend, Gail Casey who was with her until the end. We appreciate all her good friends. A celebration of Leslie life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020