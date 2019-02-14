Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leslie Rauber (Rexon) Hylan.

Leslie E. Rauber Hylan, 74, passed away February 11, 2019, at Berkshire Center. Born in Bridgeton, N.J., she was a daughter of the late Lester and Eleanor (McCardle)

Rexon. Leslie was the wife of Vince Hylan.

A graduate of The Reading Hospital School of Nursing, Leslie worked as director of nursing at Berks Heim for many years. She then entered the addiction recovery field, where she was employed at St. Joseph Hospital Newmann Center, ADAPPT Inc., and contracted with other recovery agencies. She ended her career working with individuals with intellectual disabilities at Prospectus/Berco and

volunteered at Dayspring Homes in her retirement.

Leslie loved spending time at the Jersey Shore, where she reconnected with her cousin, Barbara Ann. She loved visiting Naomi Cottages in the Pocono Mountains. Leslie had a beautiful voice. Every year she would sing "Let There Be Peace on Earth" on Christmas Eve for the Berks Heim residents. Leslie loved animals and nature. She rescued many dogs, cats, guinea pigs, birds and rabbits through the years.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her cousin, Barbara Ann.

A viewing will be held Monday, February 18, 2019, at St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 4975 Boyertown Pike, Reading, PA 19606, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:30 a.m. with burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Catharine of Siena Church, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606, or Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



