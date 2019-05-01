Lester M. Auker, 83, of Reading, passed away Saturday, April 27th, 2019, at Berks Heim, Leesport.

Lester was born in Gouglersville, on January 25, 1936, a son of the late Mary (Scott) and Daniel Auker.

He was the husband of Cindy A. (Snyder) Auker.

Mr. Auker worked as a mechanic for various knitting mills.

Lester is survived by four daughters: Crissy Strauss, of Bern Township, Karen Martin, of Alsace Township, Bambi Perez, of Shillington, Susan Kreshon, of Sinking Spring; two sons, Mahlon Auker, of Bern Township, Mark Auker, of Mohnton. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; two sisters, Grace Sweitzer, at the

Rittenhouse, Hazel Kramer, at the Rittenhouse; and a brother, Robert Auker, of Reading.

Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.



