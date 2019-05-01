Lester Auker

Service Information
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Obituary
Lester M. Auker, 83, of Reading, passed away Saturday, April 27th, 2019, at Berks Heim, Leesport.

Lester was born in Gouglersville, on January 25, 1936, a son of the late Mary (Scott) and Daniel Auker.

He was the husband of Cindy A. (Snyder) Auker.

Mr. Auker worked as a mechanic for various knitting mills.

Lester is survived by four daughters: Crissy Strauss, of Bern Township, Karen Martin, of Alsace Township, Bambi Perez, of Shillington, Susan Kreshon, of Sinking Spring; two sons, Mahlon Auker, of Bern Township, Mark Auker, of Mohnton. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; two sisters, Grace Sweitzer, at the

Rittenhouse, Hazel Kramer, at the Rittenhouse; and a brother, Robert Auker, of Reading.

Services are private at the convenience of family. The Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 N. 11th St., Reading, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 1, 2019
