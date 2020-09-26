Lester Bower

Lester L. Bower, 86, of Perry Twp., passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Roseanna (Lukens) Bower. They were married on February 9, 1957 and celebrated sixty-three years of marriage. Born in Windsor Twp., he was the son of the late Charles L. and Helen (Reppert) Bower. Lester was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a truck driver for Van Mar Feeds; and last for F.M. Brown’s. Lester also worked part-time as a maintenance man at the Kutztown Fairgrounds. He was a member of St. Paul’s (Smoke) Lutheran Church, Windsor Twp., where he was a member of the Sunday School; and a former church council member. Lester was a long-time member, treasurer, and volunteer firefighter of the Virginville Fire Company. Lester and his wife received an award for their many years of service to the fire company. He was also a member of Union Fire Company #1 and beneficial association, Hamburg. Lester enjoyed bluegrass music. Surviving in addition to his wife is one son: Brian K. Bower, and his fiance Nicolette Downey, Edenburg; and two grandchildren: Jeremy B. Bower, and his wife Holly; and Erin L. Bower. Lester is also survived by two sisters: Ruth Hoppes, Lenhartsville; and Fern Stewart, Hamburg. He was predeceased by one daughter: Peggy L. (Bower) Heffner; and his siblings: Sterling and Paul Bower; Grace Schartel and Joyce Peffley. A viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A graveside service will follow the viewing in St. Paul’s (Smoke) Cemetery, Windsor Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul’s (Smoke) Lutheran Church, 2613 Old 22, Hamburg, PA 19526 or Virginville Community Fire Company, P.O. Box 122, Virginville, PA 19564. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
