Lester C. Wentzel Lester C. Wentzel, 84, widower of Shirley A. (Sheetz) Wentzel, of Boyertown passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family. Born in Oley, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel Wentzel and Ella (Kauffman) Wentzel. During his lifetime, Lester held many different jobs, one being a welder, which he worked at for many years. Lester is survived by one daughter; Cindy, as well as four sons: Terry; Stanley, husband of Michelle; Jamey, companion of Diana and Joey, husband of Denise. Lester was also a loving grandfather to seven grandchildren: Brianna, Cade, Kirstie, Ashley, Logan, Danielle, and Chris. He was predeceased by three brothers: Daniel, Raymond, and Gary. Services are at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.