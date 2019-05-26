Lester G. Christman, 91, of Bechtelsville, widower of Elizabeth "Betty" (Renninger) Christman, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Phoenix Center for

Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Born in Niantic, Pa., he was the son of the late Annie H. (Geisinger) and Samuel Y. Christman. He served in the

Army during World War II. Lester was a member of

Calvary UCC in Barto. Lester worked for 40 years as a welder for the Boyertown Casket Company.

Surviving are three daughters: Sharon E., wife of

Raymond Miller, Karen L., wife of Michael Muthard, and Lori A., wife of Tim Schwager; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Ralph and

Lawrence G.; and one infant sister, Dorothy.

A Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto, PA 19504. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00 a.m., at the church. Burial will be in Christ Union Cemetery-Niantic.

Please omit flowers; contributions may be made in his memory to Calvary UCC Memorial Fund.

Arrangements are being held by Morrell Funeral Home Inc.




