Lester "Let" Davidheiser, 87, of Seyfert, Pa passed away peacefully among his daughters, Saturday March 14th at Reading Hospital. Born on May 23rd 1932 in Kulptown, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel W. Davidheiser and the late Elizabeth (Keinard) Davidheiser Hohl. He is predeceased by his wife Claire S. Davidheiser (Loring), and son Barry L. Davidheiser. Let was a machinist at Teledyne in Mohnton, PA, and retired from Asplundh Tree Services. Let enjoyed spending his time playing golf and going on regular casino trips to Atlantic City. He was a long-time member of Long Run Hunting Camp in Morris, PA, and was an avid hunter for wild game and mushrooms. He was regularly found playing cards and games, completing crossword puzzles, cooking, watching sports, and spending time with his family, friends, and dogs. Let leaves behind 2 daughters: Beverly, wife of John Kriczky, Shillington, PA,; and Jody, wife of Anthony Lawrence, Seyfert, PA,; 3 sisters: Mary Gormley, Ruth S. Bitting, and Anna E. Mervine. Also surviving Let are 5 Grandchildren Heather, wife of Jason Boltz; Justin Kriczky husband of Jen; Anthony Lawrence husband of Nikolette; Nicole Care (Lawrence); and Brandon Kriczky; 4 great grandchildren Addison and Gavin Kriczky, Savannah Care, and Anthony Michael Lawrence; and many in-law family, cousins, nieces/nephews, and friends. He was predeceased by 7 brothers: Clarence, Harry, Samuel, David, Raymond, Edward and Charles "Skip" and 1 sister: Lillie M. Rock. The family will hold a "celebration of life" at a later date due to recent events. Let is part of the Humanity Gift Registry Program. The family asks that any contributions be made to St. James Evangelical Church, PO Box 5 Geigertown, PA 19523 or Grace Lutheran Evangelical Church-30 Liberty Street Shillington PA. 19607 in honor of Lester Davidheiser.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020