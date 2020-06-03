Lester M. Kachel
Lester M. Kachel Lester M. Kachel, 76, of Brecknock Township, passed away June 1, 2020 in his residence with his family by his side. He was the husband of Sandra Lee (Moyer) Kachel with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. Born in Plowville, he was a son of the late Marvin I. & Mabel Grace (Eager) Kachel. Lester started as a steel worker at the former of Grace Mines, later Bethlehem Steel plant. He then became a maintenance supervisor for Aritex and a maintenance mechanic at Vieldhouse and lastly at Christiana Hospital, retiring in 2006. In the late 1970’s he was a part time police officer for Brecknock Twp. Police Dept. He was of the Lutheran faith and served as president of Spirit of Camping club. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, old cars & tractors, and being with family. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children – Debra wife of Steven Lee, Sr., Coopersburg, PA, Larry husband of Darlene (Kohl) Kachel, Mohnton, Staci wife of Andy Mackay, Glenmoore, PA, Melissa wife of David Oley, Mohnton, Linda wife of Kevin Walter, Mohnton, Brad husband of Amber (Sweigart) Kachel, Mohnton, 10 grandchildren and one on the way, 5 great grandchildren, his siblings – Joyce widow of Richard Good, Reinholds, Louis husband of Nancy (Beavens) Kachel, Narvon, PA, David companion of Deborah Shuyler, Todd, PA, Marvin Kachel, Jr., husband of Mary Lou (Sparr), Temple, Dawn wife of Steve Sitler, Laurel, DE, Nancy wife of Samuel Lesher, Lewes, DE., Mabel wife of Roland Hill, Denver, PA and Kenneth husband of Kim (Adams) Kachel, Mohnton. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his siblings, Thomas, and John as well as his first wife Connie Grumling. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 PM at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Please practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to One Wish Foundation, 85 Kim Winona Ct., Fleetwood, PA 19522. www.kleefuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
One East Lancaster Avenue
Shillington, PA 19607
(610) 777-7688
