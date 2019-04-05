Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Martin.

Lester B. Martin, 82, of Denver, Pa., entered into rest peacefully at his residence, on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Lester was ordained as a minister for Meadow Valley Mennonite Church on December 5, 1961, and ordained as a bishop in the Weaverland Mennonite Conference on June 19, 1991.

He was a partner in John F. Martin and Son's Meats, and Martin's Country Market from 1961 to 2017, and also served as company president for over 30 years.

He was the son of the late John F. and Edna (Burkholder) Martin. He was the loving husband of Esther Mae (Musser) Martin with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to his wife are 14 children: Sharon (Lloyd) Weiler, of Manheim; Sylvia (Glen) Martin, of

Narvon; Gerald (Doreen) Martin, of Bernville; Joyce

(Edward) Good, of Memphis, Mo.; Kenneth (Lucy) Martin, of Stevens; Brenda (Dale) Martin, of Denver; Shirley Nolt, of Bernville; Carolyn (Carl) Fox, of Schaefferstown; Christine (Daryl) Hurst, of Red Creek, N.Y.; Jay (Regina) Martin, of Denver; Curtis (Michelle) Martin, of Savannah, N.Y.; Esther (Nevin) Nolt, of Denver; Dean Martin, of Robesonia; Rose (Jeffrey) Brubaker, of Reinholds; 76 grandchildren and 89 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are seven siblings: Nora (Amos) Hoover, Arlene (Earl) Sauder, Elvin Martin, John (Mary Ann) Martin, Amos (Edna) Martin, Ervin (Joyce) Martin and Anna (Vernon) Weaver.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Weaver; and two infant brothers, Franklin and Harold.

A viewing will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 1:30 to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Reception Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 8:45 a.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Reception Center with further services at 9:30 a.m. at the Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

