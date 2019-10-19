Home

Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
View Map
Resources
1939 - 2019
Lester R. Martin Obituary
Lester Roy Martin, 80, formerly of Newmanstown, Pa., passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Hill Farm Estates, Annville, Pa. He was born on August 18, 1939, in Stricklerstown, a son of the late Charles E. and Grace S. Kantner Martin. Lester was employed for 40 years at Wilbur Chocolate Company in Lititz. He was a member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Millbach, past director of Newmanstown Fire Co., officer and driver with Newmanstown Ambulance, 30 years a fire fighter with Newmanstown Fire Co. and member of Singing Cedar Chorus. He is survived by nephews, Eugene Martin and wife, Beth, of Lebanon, Dwane Martin and wife, Michelle, of Naples, Fla.; cousin, Glenn Burkholder, of Berks County. He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Martin; and nephew, Darrell Martin. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA. Viewing on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be made in the Millbach Cemetery. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
