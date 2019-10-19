|
|
Lester Roy Martin, 80, formerly of Newmanstown, Pa., passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Hill Farm Estates, Annville, Pa. He was born on August 18, 1939, in Stricklerstown, a son of the late Charles E. and Grace S. Kantner Martin. Lester was employed for 40 years at Wilbur Chocolate Company in Lititz. He was a member of the St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Millbach, past director of Newmanstown Fire Co., officer and driver with Newmanstown Ambulance, 30 years a fire fighter with Newmanstown Fire Co. and member of Singing Cedar Chorus. He is survived by nephews, Eugene Martin and wife, Beth, of Lebanon, Dwane Martin and wife, Michelle, of Naples, Fla.; cousin, Glenn Burkholder, of Berks County. He was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Martin; and nephew, Darrell Martin. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA. Viewing on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be made in the Millbach Cemetery. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019