Levi "Kenneth" Binkley, 86, of Denver, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at home.

He was the husband of the late Constance E. (Sweigart) Binkley, who passed away May 9, 2018.

Kenneth, a son of the late, William and Carie (Schnoble) Binkley, was born in Reinholds.

He is survived by two daughters, Tracy R., wife of Dave Lapreziosa, Pottstown, and Sue M., wife of Mark Shears, Boalsburg; a brother, Larry Binkley, husband of Linda, Adamstown; a sister, Sandy, wife of Richard Hoppman, Fritztown; four grandchildren: Amy Anciso, wife of Bobby, Kristy Lapreziosa, Austin Shears, husband of Gayle, and Taylor Shears; and two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Luke Anciso.

In his younger days, he was a member of various

motorcycle clubs. He enjoyed following NASCAR, doing projects for family, and going to Green Dragon.

He was a brick layer for 52 years, having retired in 2002.

Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Research, Institute for Basic Biomedical

Sciences, Shawn Castellanos, Director of Development Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, 855 North Wolfe Street, Rangos 554 Baltimore, MD 21205.

Online condolences may be made at

www.lammandwitman.com.



