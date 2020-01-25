|
|
Lewis Blimline, 73, of Mohnton passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Medical Center. He was the son of the late George and Catharine L. (Faust) Blimline. Married on April 7, 1979, he was the beloved husband of Joyce A. (Folk) Blimline for 40 years. Mr. Blimline was President of Contractors Management Company and was associated with Blimline Brothers Inc. and R. Blimline Inc. Along with his wife, Lewis is survived by 5 siblings: Roy Blimline, Stella Epler, Stanley Blimline, Leon Blimline and Sandra Cramner, all of Mohnton. He was preceded in death by 8 siblings: Catherine Zimmerman, Georgia Blimline, Raymond Blimline, George Blimline, Richard Blimline, John Blimline, Nancy Blimline and Ray Blimline. Lewis enjoyed spending time with his family and was a fan of auto racing. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th Street Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020