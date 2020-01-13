|
Lewis Clark Gerhart, 87, formerly of Gamber Road, Washington Boro, died January 8, 2020, at St. Anne’s Retirement Community, Columbia, Pa. He was the husband of Pauline Gerlach (Groff) Gerhart also of St. Anne’s Retirement Community. Mr. Gerhart had worked for over 40 years for Ford Motor Company in the parts sales of several dealerships in Lancaster and Berks counties. Mr. Gerhart was a long-time member of the Red Oak Hunting Club, of Galeton, Pa. Mr. Gerhart was a member of Manor Church, Lancaster. Born July 28, 1932, in Reading, Berks County, he was the son of the late George Elmer and Minnie (Bensing) Gerhart, of Wernersville, Pa. He is survived by Todd Gerhart and wife, Catherine; Craig Gerhart; Donna (Shenk) Dorough and husband, Michael; Dennis Shenk and wife, Crystal; and Dale Shenk; as well as a host of extended family and caring friends. He was preceded in death by a brother, Leon A. Gerhart; and a sister, Jean E. (Gerhart), wife of Charles I. Lamm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at Manor Church, 530 Central Manor Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation before the service at Manor Church on Saturday morning, between 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. All are invited to an interment at 2:30 p.m. in the Hain’s Church Cemetery, 591 N Church Rd. Wernersville, Pa. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in his memory to St. Anne’s Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Avenue, Columbia, PA 17512. To send a condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020