Lilian Willson Carlson, 94, of Palm City, Florida, passed away on May 17, 2019.

She was born in Reading, Pa., graduated from Dana Hall, Wellesley, Mass., attended Wilson College and lived for many years in Wyomissing, where she was actively

involved with the Junior League, the Reading Hospital and the United Church. She served on the executive board of the Pennsylvania Heart Association, spearheading

"Women with Heart," an educational program about heart disease.

She had been a resident of Palm City/Stuart area, Fla., since 1995, residing at Mariner Sands and more recently at Sandhill Cove.

She is survived by her four children: Virginia Eyres, of Fanny Bay, British Columbia, Cynthia Pettit and her

husband, Michael, of Santa Fe, N.M., James B. Mercer III, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Mariellen Mercer and her wife,

Terri, of Henderson, Nev. She has seven grandchildren who share their grandmother's love of adventure by making homes in Denver, Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Nanaimo, B.C., Las Vegas and Gilford, N.H.; and six

great-granddaughters who share her loving heart.

She was predeceased by her father, Thomas A. Willson, President of Willson Products, whose family invented and manufactured safety goggles; and mother, Dorothy F. Reiser; brothers: Thomas, John and Fred Willson; and her husband, Charles Carlson.

Interment will be at a later date at Charles Evans

Cemetery.



