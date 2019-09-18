Home

Lillian Richelle Casko, infant daughter of Justine E. Thompson, Tilden Twp., was stillborn on Monday,

September 16, 2019, at Reading Hospital.

She was welcomed into heaven by her daddy, Richard H. Casko.

Lillian is also survived by her brothers, Gavin M.

Thompson and Kameron A. Casko; paternal grandparents, Henry and Tina Casko, Lewes, Del.; maternal grand-parents, Michael and Jean Thompson, Tilden Twp.; uncles, Anthony J. Casko and Michael Thompson Jr., fiance of

Jamie Wagner; and aunt, Brittany Dailey, wife of Matt

Dailey.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
