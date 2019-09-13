|
Lillian Marie (Graser) Kusterer, 86, of Kutztown and formerly of Temple, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Tower Health-Reading Hospital, West
Reading. She was the loving and devoted wife of George M. Kusterer.
Born in Richland, Pa., Lillian was a daughter of the late Thomas and Mary Graser. She was a member of River of Life Church of God, Lebanon, and was a graduate of
Reading High School. Lillian took great care of raising her children as they grew up. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lillian enjoyed gardening and artificial
floral arranging. She became very creative and artistic in the arrangements, and she even used her abilities working in a floral shop in Temple.
Lillian will be sorely missed by her husband of 24 years, George; her three children: Susan Weidner Boyer, and her husband, Donald, Kutztown; Robert R. Weidner, and his wife, Kathy, Va.; and Melissa J. Weidner Mowrey,
Wyomissing; two step-children, Jonathan Kusterer, N.Y.; and Jennifer Dustin, Ga.; nine grandchildren: Brett Boyer, Jason Boyer, Sarah Weidner, Jonathan Weidner, Joshua Davis, Jared Davis, Christopher Davis, Jesse Mowrey and Quinten Mowrey; 11 step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 16 step great-grandchildren; and nine step great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Fleming; and two brothers, William and Eugene Graser.
A funeral service to celebrate Lillian's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., in Ludwick
Funeral Homes Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with Pastor Robert Hinson and Pastor Mark Miller officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m., in the funeral home.
Burial will be private in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Fleetwood.
The family requests contributions be made in Lillian's memory to Honduras4God Ministry by visiting www.honduras4godministry.org via Paypal.
Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be
recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.