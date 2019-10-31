|
Lillian M. “Dolly” Diehl, 89 years, of Allentown, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at home. She was the widow of Paul Diehl. Born in Kutztown, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Elda (Adams) Geisinger. She was a machine operator for many years, working in a shoe factory, a wallet factory, and for the former Royal Manufacturing Co. in Alburtis. Dolly was a member of the Pioneer Grange in Topton, and the Fogelsville, Topton and Schnecksville Senior Citizens, and she also enjoyed watching NASCAR racing on TV. Survivors: brother, Richard Geisinger, of Kutztown; nieces and nephews. Services: A visitation will take place on Monday, November 4 from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Following the visitation there will be a graveside service at Hope Cemetery, 234 Church Rd., Kutztown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Cemetery, address above, 19530.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019