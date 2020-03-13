|
|
Lillian Marion (Grossman) Wails, 81, of Reading, entered eternal life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Lillian was born September 6, 1938 in Allentown, to the late George and Dorothy (Biedler) Grossman. Lillian was a member of South 7th St. Fellowship. She was devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lillian spent the majority of her life as the primary caregiver for her family and being what she liked to refer to herself as the Domestic Goddess of her castle. She lived her life solely for her family and absolutely treasured spending time with them. Lillian’s spirit is carried on by husband, Michael T. Wails, with whom they would have celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary on March 17; son, Arnold Hunsberger and his wife, Tammy, of Allentown; stepson, Michael T. Wails and his wife, Shannon, of Reading; two daughters, Darla (Hunsberger) Brown, of Florida; Bonnie (Hunsberger) Motley, of Allentown; two stepdaughters, Michele (Wails) Rhoads; Tammy Hassan and her husband, Ahmed, of Reading; two brothers, George Grossman, of Allentown; Lester Grossman, of Whitehall; and two sisters, Georgetta Grossman, of Reading; and Debbie Grossman, of Laurys Station. In addition to her parents, four brothers: Robert, Franklin, Jake; and four sisters: Dorothy, Ester, Loretta and Dorean Grossman, greeted Lillian in heaven. A viewing for Lillian will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at Theo C. Auman Inc., 247 Penn Street, Reading. Funeral service will commence at 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home. A graveside committal will follow at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.TheoCAuman.com for the Wails family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020