Lillian F. (Fitterling) Zaun, 85, of

Adamstown passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Ephrata Hospital, her family by her side.

Married for 65 years, she was the loving wife of Carlyle G. Zaun. Born in Swartzville, she was a daughter of the late

Elmer and Minnie (Good) Fitterling.

Lillian was a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1951, and worked as a part-time banker from 1964 to 1975 at the former Denver National Bank. She was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Adamstown and sang in the choir. Lillian was very active in community and faith groups such as the Cocalico Area Christian Woman's Club where she served as chaplain, the treasurer and

chaplain of the Hilltoppers, former choir member of

Trinity Lutheran in Gouglersville, and she enjoyed meeting with her Wilson High classmates every other month.

Lillian loved her Sheltie companions and having a tidy home was important to her. Most of all she loved her family and had a special relationship with each of her grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Lillian is survived by

daughter, Debra A. (Frank) Bottenfield, of Reinholds; and son, Michael S. (Donna) Zaun, of Adamstown; three grandchildren: Jonathan (Danielle) Zaun, Derek (Sylvia)

Simpson, and Megan (Ryan) Herr; four great-grandchildren: Reilly, Hadley, Macy and Harrison; and brother, Marvin Fitterling, of Ephrata.

She was predeceased by four siblings: Harry Fitterling, Earl Fitterling, Eleanor Hatt and Arlene Burkholder.

A celebration of Lillian's life will take place Wednesday, March 13th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 80 E. Main St., Adamstown, officiated by Reverend Sandra

Gideon.

Memorial contributions to Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation

Centre Inc., Reamstown. www.goodfuneral.com



