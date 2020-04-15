|
|
LINDA A. (STOLZ) MITCHELL, 69, of Oley Township, passed away April 12, 2020. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Herbert F. Stolz and Marian G. (Gerberich) Stolz. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Mitchell (wife of John Acquaviva), and Jonathan Mitchell (husband of Christina Mitchell), and her grandsons Evan, Joshua, and James. Other survivors include her brother, Jeffrey A. Stolz (husband of Elizabeth Coolidge-Stolz) and nephew, Joseph. Linda was valedictorian of Reading High School, Class of 1968. She was salutatorian of Muhlenberg College, class of 1972, from which she received a Bachelor’s degree in English and German. She was also a member of Phi Beta Kappa. Linda completed graduate studies at both Lehigh University and Kutztown University, from which she received a Master’s Degree in Education. Linda spent her entire career as a passionate and dedicated teacher. She began at Reading High School, teaching English (1972-79). After the birth of her children, she worked part-time at Reading Area Community College to help students obtain GEDs. After her children were in school, she returned to teaching full time at Boyertown Area Senior High School, where she taught English for 27 years (1989-2016). During her tenure, she also served as English Department Head. She retired from Boyertown in 2016. Linda had a lifelong love of literature and the arts, including theatre, opera, musical theatre, and choral music. She instilled that love in her children, playing piano and singing at home and at church. She was also an avid theatergoer, frequently arranging trips to Broadway shows in New York City and to the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival. Linda was a woman of Christian faith and believed deeply in bringing her love of music to church. She was an active member of Bern Reformed United Church of Christ, where she served as the Director of the Bells of Bern and a member of the Voices of Bern. She also frequently performed piano pieces during church services and composed lyrics for original choir anthems. Linda was also a member and volunteer with other organizations during her retirement. She was a member of the Reading Choral Society since 2016 and served on its Marketing and Membership Services Committees. Linda volunteered to provide tours, often to schoolchildren, at the Berks History Center. She also volunteered to give tours at the Daniel Boone Homestead and was a volunteer with the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival at DeSales University. Furthermore, Linda traveled as often as possible. Her love of the German language led her children to affectionately call her “Mutti.” She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Graveside services will be private. Arrangements for a celebration of Linda’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Linda’s honor to Bern Reformed United Church of Christ, Reading Choral Society, or to the Berks County Community Foundation - Boyertown Area Education Association Scholarship Program. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, is honored to be entrusted with caring for Linda Mitchell and her family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020