Linda Allen (Hancock), 68, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at The Reading Hospital. Before her passing Linda was living and under the care of Manor Care West Reading. She was the daughter of the late Preston Hancock and Helen Gutrick. She was the loving wife of William Allen who predeceases her. Linda was a graduate from Reading High School, and a resident of Reading for most of her life. Linda is survived by her child, William Allen Jr. of Sinking Spring and her 2 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, and sister; Diane Brown, Preston Lee Hancock, Ruth Dozier and her Sister in-law Dorothy Allen. Linda is also survived by her favorite nieces and nephews, Tiffany, Tiger, Ernie, and Diamond. Predeceasing Linda is her child, Frank Farly Jr., her siblings Robert, Chester, Richard, Mary, Jane, Christine, and Drusilla.Funeral Service will be held in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 N 9th Street, Reading on Friday November 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM. The family will receive relatives and friends in Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday. Interment will follow the service in Charles Evans Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019